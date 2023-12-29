KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 — The cooperation between the federal and state governments is vital in dealing with flood crises, including in Kelantan, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Alhamdulillah, the cooperation between both parties has ensured a smooth process in assisting flood victims for the well-being of the people,” he said in a post on Facebook last night.

The prime minister said that several initiatives to combat the flood problems were announced during his visit to Pasir Mas yesterday, including the construction of a temporary embankment for the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB) in Rantau Panjang worth RM6 million.

In addition, the Kelantan government agreed to expedite the land acquisition process for Phase 2 of the Sungai Golok PLSB project, while the procurement process for five new flood mitigation projects in Kelantan, valued at RM910.52 million, will commence next year.

“May all these planned initiatives be beneficial and help resolve the flood problems,” he said. — Bernama

