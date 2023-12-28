KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 — The first Wanita MCA chief, Tan Sri Rosemary Chow Poh Kheng, died today. She was 96.

News of her death was shared by MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong on Facebook.

Wee conveyed his condolences to the family of Chow, saying her death was a big loss to the country and MCA.

“On behalf of the party, I would like to convey my condolences to the family of the first Wanita MCA chief, Tan Sri Rosemary Chow Poh Kheng, who breathed her last today,” he said.

Wee said Chow started the Wanita MCA movement with 800 members in 1975 and had always championed women’s and children’s rights.

He said Chow was a well-educated social activist and served as the Ulu Langat Member of Parliament in 1975 before she was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to the Health Ministry following her re-election in the 1978 polls.

He said Chow was the first Wanita MCA leader to become a deputy minister in 1982, serving in the Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry.

“Tan Sri Rosemary was known for her success in promoting the monogamy campaign among non-Muslims and her role in drafting laws making it compulsory to register civil marriages.

“She was also actively involved in vernacular education and the opening of kindergartens in the country to promote pre-school education,” he added. — Bernama