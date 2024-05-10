PUTRAJAYA, May 10 — Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh will deliver a speech at the International Women’s Leadership Conference — In Support of Women and Children of Palestine, scheduled to take place in Qatar from May 10 to 13.

The conference is being organised by the Global Women’s Coalition for Al Quds and Palestine, an international organisation that supports the Global Unions in providing support to Palestinian women and children.

“The presence of our deputy minister to deliver a speech reflects Malaysia’s commitment as a country that supports the struggles of the Palestinians and to join other global women leaders in exchanging views, seeking solutions to the conflict in Palestine, especially among women and children, and stating Malaysia’s ongoing efforts in the global arena in addressing the issue of Israeli intrusion into Palestine,” according to the ministry’s statement today.

Apart from delivering the speech, Fuziah will also launch a solidarity initiative, “Women to Women & Women for Women (W2W: W4W)” for women and girls in Gaza in the form of feminine hygiene pouches, primarily for use during menstruation.

Among the contents of the feminine hygiene kit are sanitary pads made of soft cotton fabric that can be washed, as well as special soap for washing them, in addition to other hygiene essentials.

The W2W: W4W project was managed by Yayasan Madani founded by Fuziah, who is also the chairperson.

Through the projects, women from low-income group were successfully mobilised to sew the sanitary pads which would also benefit women.

The statement said, while in Qatar, the deputy minister would also visit the Foodbank in Doha, as well as exchange views with the relevant agencies to improve the Foodbank programme in Malaysia.

Fuziah is also expected to visit the hypermarket chain in Doha that also exists in Malaysia to further enhance the long-standing strategic cooperation between the ministry and the hypermarket chain. — Bernama