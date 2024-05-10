KAJANG, May 10 — A total of 314 students from B40 families at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Kampung Baru Semenyih today received donations totalling RM31,400, aimed at helping to ease the financial burden of their parents.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said each student received RM100 cash and a school bag.

He said the donations were distributed using the special allocation of the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs).

“I always mention that education is very important...it can change the fate of B40 families,” he told reporters after handing over the aid to the recipients.

Mohd Na’im also said the programme was in line with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call to provide assistance to those in need.

“This programme also aims to highlight Rahmah values and foster racial harmony in this country.

“Hopefully, government agencies, including the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), will continue to play a role in supporting the education of the younger generation, enabling them to achieve success in the future,” he said. — Bernama