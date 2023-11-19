BATU PAHAT, Nov 19 — More than 3,000 members and volunteers of the Crisis Relief Squad of MCA (CRSM) will be put on standby to face any floods across the country.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the crack squad of the organisation has extensive experience in dealing with floods and have made appropriate preparations to deal with the monsoon season.

He said, among the things that have been done, is to have boats and engines serviced while waiting for any possibility that crops up in the northeast monsoon season this time.

“If any area is affected, they will be mobilised to help the residents immediately.

“We also have volunteers from all races,” he said here today after handing over aid worth RM99,000 to 14 temples and donations of RM480,000 to more than 30 NGOs, government agencies, schools and villages.

Wee explained that CRSM is also one of the support units in the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

Under his parliamentary constituency, relevant agencies are also ready after the experience of dealing with major floods in 2006 and 2007, said the Ayer Hitam Member of Parliament. — Bernama