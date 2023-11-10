JOHOR BARU, Nov 10 — The MCA Youth and Women will go on a nationwide tour to bring the movement closer to youths as part of the party’s rejuvenation process.

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the youth formed an important group in mobilising the party machinery in preparation for the upcoming 16th general election (GE16).

“I will give each state MCA the quota to achieve. For example, in Johor, the quota is 4,000 youths. We want the involvement of young men and women from all walks of life, including professionals and graduates,” he told a press conference at the Johor MCA office here today.

Also present was MCA Youth chief Ling Tian Soon.

Advertisement

At the press conference, Wee also announced the line-up of the Johor MCA Liaison Committee, with him as the chairman and Ling as deputy chairman.

Meanwhile, Ling, when met by reporters, said the tour, to start next month, is an important step to strengthen the party.

He said information sessions to explain the party’s new direction and future plans would also be held during the tour.

Advertisement

“MCA needs to have a stronger team, in addition to attracting new members,” he said. — Bernama