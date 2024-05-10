PUTRAJAYA, May 10 — The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has cautioned the public about potential scams involving the official Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) or Rahmah Basic Donation (SARA) lines, where large payments are requested.

In a statement today, MoF warned that these calls are random and advised the public to report them to the police if they receive any.

MoF strictly prohibits third parties from using MoF’s official telephone numbers,” read the statement.

Advertisement

In addition, MoF said its officers are not authorised to collect payments from the public for any purpose.

For any inquiries about the STR or SARA assistance programmes, the public can still contact the MoF helpline at 03-8882 4565/4566. — Bernama

Advertisement