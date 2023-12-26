KOTA BARU, Dec 26 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has shut down the supply at several electricity substations in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas following rain and floods last night to ensure the safety of consumers.

“The areas which will not have electricity supply following the supply cutoff by TNB are Banggol Kulim, Kubang Rambutan, Degong, Sekolah Kok Pauh, Padang Nyior, Tanjung Erat, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lubuk Setol, Air Teniat, Gual Tambun and the Lubok Setol Police Station,” it said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

TNB added that the electricity shutdown also involved areas in Pondok Gual Dalam, Lubuk Setol, Mountain Ore, Kampung Rahmat, SK Kampung Rahmat and Limau Purut.

It said that if the flood worsens, risks or endangers the situation, the supply will be shut down at the electricity substations involved to ensure the safety of local users.

Advertisement

“Always be on the alert for heavy rain and risk of floods. Keep important documents in a safe place,” it added. — Bernama