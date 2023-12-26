KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — The number of disaster victims in Kelantan, Pahang, Selangor and Terengganu has increased to 25,938 as of 4 pm today, compared to 25,438 at noon.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Command Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), the total number of active temporary relief centres in the four states has also increased to 231 from 199.

“Kelantan recorded the highest number of affected districts and flood victims, with eight districts and 15,145 victims; followed by Terengganu with seven districts and 10,199 victims; Pahang with three districts and 590 victims; and Selangor with one district and four victims,” the report stated.

It said Terengganu recorded the highest number of active relief centres with 125, followed by Kelantan (92), Pahang (13), and Selangor (one).

The report also stated that out of the 13 relief centres opened in Pahang, one in the Cameron Highlands district was to accommodate victims of a landslide incident, involving 87 people from 17 families. Nine other flood relief centres were opened in Raub and three more in Lipis.

According to Nadma, one relief centre was opened in the Kuala Langat district in Selangor to house four people from one family.

The report further mentioned that as of now, three flood-related fatalities have been recorded in Kelantan, with two cases involving a boy in Kota Bharu and a girl in Pasir Mas today, while another case involving a girl in Pasir Mas occurred last Sunday. — Bernama

