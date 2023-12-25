KOTA BHARU, Dec 25 — Four rivers in three districts in Kelantan exceeded the danger level as of 6pm today following continuous rain since last Friday.

According to the publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my portal, the water level of Sungai Kelantan in Kuala Krai was at 25.96 metres (m), while Sungai Nal was at 27.57m, surpassing the danger level of 25m.

In Tanah Merah, Sungai Golok in Kampung Jenob recorded a water level of 25.17m, exceeding the danger level of 23.50m.

Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, also exceeded the danger level of 9m with a reading of 10.79 m.

Meanwhile, five rivers exceeded the warning level, namely Sungai Galas in Chegar Lapan, Kuala Krai (36.89m), Sungai Lanas in Air Lanas, Jeli (29.19m), Empangan Bukit Kwong, Pasir Mas (17.53m), Jambatan Melor in Bachok (8.15m), and Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh (2.38m). — Bernama