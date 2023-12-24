GUA MUSANG, Dec 24 — Continuous rain since yesterday caused water from Sungai Brooke to spill its banks and overflow to Jalan Lojing-Pos Blau-Kuala Betis at Pos Blau, here, resulting in the road being closed to all vehicles since 8am today.

A survey by Bernama to the location found about 100 cars stranded in the area at about noon as they could not continue their journey due to the road closure.

Meanwhile, a check at https://bencanaalam.jkr.gov.my found that the exit road to Felda Aring, as well as to Ciku 7 and Ciku 8 are also closed to all vehicles. — Bernama