KLANG, Dec 24 — Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad today said that the bill to limit the sale of cigarettes has been passed and he is in no position to make it haram by Islamic law.

“I am not a mufti to make cigarettes haram.

“I am just ensuring that the smoke from the cigarettes does not come in contact with non-smokers, because it can be damaging,” he said in his wrapping-up speech at the Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) National Convention 2023 here today.

His remarks came after a representative during the motion debates had called for the banning of cigarettes to be viewed as an Islamic issue here today.

Advertisement

He also urged the public to make proper health decisions for themselves.

The bill to regulate cigarettes and vaping products to ensure public health was passed in both houses of Parliament on December 14 this year.

Advertisement