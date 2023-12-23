Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — A foreign national was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder of a local man at a hotel in Genting Highlands yesterday.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said the 45-year-old male suspect was arrested near the hotel on the same day of the incident.

He said the victim’s body was sent to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Kuantan for a post-mortem, while preliminary investigations indicated signs of a struggle on the victim’s body.

Advertisement

“The 51-year-old victim was a businessman and had 23 past criminal records, including drugs. The results of the autopsy are expected to be obtained later this afternoon,” he said today.

Zaiham said the suspect has been remanded for seven days from today for investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama

Advertisement