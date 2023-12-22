KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 22 — The Menara Ilham in Jalan Binjai here continues to operate as usual even though the building was seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Monday.

An employee of a company housed in the building claims not to have received any instructions from his company on whether to stop operations.

“But soon maybe the (top management of the) company will hold a meeting to discuss the next steps that need to be taken especially in terms of security.

“My colleagues and I were surprised when we found out about the seizure,” he told reporters here today.

Advertisement

His colleague, who also declined to be identified, said that last week he saw several policemen in front of the building.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama found that several media practitioners started gathering in front of the building since 9 am to get the latest developments.

The seizure was believed to be related to a case of embezzlement of state funds amounting to more than RM2.3 billion involving a corporate figure and former senior minister. — Bernama

Advertisement