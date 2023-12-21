PUTRAJAYA, Dec 21 — Former science, technology and innovation minister Yeo Bee Yin today suggested that Malaysian companies in Indonesia should be made to disclose details of their land purchases.

Yeo, who is also the Puchong MP, said this during a town hall session with stakeholders on mitigating transboundary haze here, today.

“What a Transboundary Haze Act can do or maybe do, when it comes to burning, is make our companies operating in Indonesia disclose their new land purchases.

“How was the land cleared before you bought it? I always read reports that our companies are buying slash-and-burn land. Yet our companies say, ‘I didn’t slash and burn. Of course not, because you bought (the land) after slash and burn (clearing was carried out),” she said.

Advertisement

MORE TO COME