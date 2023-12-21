KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The Royal Malaysia Police will station traffic police personnel at hotspots that have been identified as accident prone areas as well as to control traffic flow in areas where traffic congestion is expected on all major highways throughout the country in view of the Christmas and New Year holidays “balik kampung” exodus.

Bukit Aman Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department (JSPT) director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement issued today said the initiative was a proactive measure by the department to ensure smooth traffic flow during the festive season and year-end holidays.

“Based on reports from highway concessionaires, about two million vehicles are expected to use the highways from Saturday to Tuesday (December 23-26) in conjunction with the ‘balik kampung’ exodus due to the Christmas and New Year holidays,” he said.

He added that JSPT will continue to collaborate with highway concessionaires to ease traffic congestion along major highways by dispersing traffic, especially when there are accidents.

Advertisement

Road users must be aware of situations and refer to information and traffic reports issued from time to time by the highway concessionaires and police.

Earlier, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan announced that the unity government has decided to offer toll-free rides for all types of vehicles using the highways for two days, namely December 23 and December 26, in conjunction with Christmas. — Bernama

Advertisement