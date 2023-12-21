KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 21 — The government has agreed to waive toll charges on Dec 23 and 26 for highway users of all categories of vehicles in conjunction with Christmas on Monday, said Deputy Works Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said the toll exemption was given to all types of vehicles at all toll plazas except the toll plazas at the national border namely, Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) toll and Tanjung Kupang toll in Johor.

“It is hoped that the toll waiver would lighten the burden of Malaysians who plan to return to their home villages to visit family members, celebrate Christmas or go on holiday with the family during the school holiday.

“This is in line with the intention of the unity government to help ease the burden of the people across the religious diversity and beliefs,” he told the media at the Works Ministry here today.

He said the toll-free gesture in conjunction with Christmas was agreed in the Cabinet meeting on December 6.

“This free toll is not given by the concessionaire, it is given by the Ministry of Finance,” he said.

Ahmad said that giving free toll involved a cost of RM20 million a day and giving the toll reprieve this time involved a cost of RM40 million with an estimated 2.1 million vehicles on the highway during the Christmas holiday.

He said that for 2023, the toll exemption given during the earlier celebrations involved a cost of RM206.19 million and this amount did not include the toll exemption for two days in conjunction with Christmas.

He said the selection of December 23 and 26 on Saturday and Tuesday, for free toll is also aimed at preventing traffic congestion on the day of the journey back to the hometown and returning back to the city.

Ahmad said the selection of the two dates can also optimise the operation and coordination of additional logistics as well as other logistics needs involving third parties along the lay-bys and rest and service (R&R) areas on the highway.

He also hoped that highway users would be able to take advantage of this opportunity and plan their journey as well as comply with the travel time advisory (TTA) recommendations.

Users also need to focus on safety aspects by adhering to the speed limit, signages and regulations along the highway. — Bernama