SEREMBAN, Dec 20 — Police are currently tracking down a group of individuals suspected of setting fire to a vape shop in Taman Ria, Port Dickson, as seen in a viral video on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Port Dickson District Police Chief, Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said police identified two videos, lasting one minute and 18 seconds, and 15 seconds on the incident, uploaded by the account owner @anthraxxx781 at 6:30pm yesterday.

“The incident occurred on Monday, around 9:50 pm, involving a vape shop. The fire was extinguished by the Fire and Rescue Department. The estimated loss is RM50,000. Police are actively conducting investigations to identify the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 436 of the Penal Code.

Aidi Sham urged the public with information about the incident to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Mohamad Danial Abd Rohim, at 013-2226085. — Bernama

Advertisement