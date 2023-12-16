KAMPAR, Dec 16 — A diploma student’s journey home from the Industrial Training Institute in Kepala Batas, Penang to his village in Kampung Menduk Sahom here yesterday turned scary when he spotted a tiger crossing his path.

Muhammad Hafizzuddin Asri, 21, who was riding a motorcycle, said he saw the tiger coming out of the bushes and crossing the road about two metres in front of him at about 9 pm.

“It was drizzling and there were no streetlights. I was shocked to see the animal’s body and long tail. It just crossed the road and went into the jungle,” he told reporters here.

He said he then sped to his friend’s house nearby, and that the village head immediately reported the sighting to the State Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, state Communications, Multimedia, and NGOs Committee chairman and Tualang Sekah Assemblyman, Mohd Azlan Helmi said he hoped the tiger could be trapped soon to prevent it from being run over as the species is a national treasure that is almost extinct.

“We also want to prevent human-wildlife conflicts,” he told reporters after the Semarak Malaysia MADANI Seminar at the UiTM Institute of Leadership and Development in Kampung Gajah, Pasir Salak today.

Meanwhile, Perak Perhilitan Director, Yusoff Shariff confirmed the report and said a tiger trap has been installed at the location following reports of other sightings. — Bernama

Advertisement