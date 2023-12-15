PAPAR, Dec 15 — Two more temporary shelters, known as Baitul Mahabbah, for foreign children supervised by the Immigration Department will be established in Kelantan and Sarawak next year, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said both shelters would be set up at existing immigration depots in Miri, Sarawak and Tanah Merah, Kelantan.

“We have chosen these two locations as there is a need to establish them there, and after this, we will identify other states (in need of Baitul Mahabbah). This is to ensure the welfare and safety of children at immigration depots.

“This shelter is for children who have guardians or otherwise. It is temporary until their documentation process is completed for the purpose of repatriation to their home country,” he told reporters after officiating the Baitul Mahabbah at the Immigration Department in Papar today.

Saifuddin Nasution said the Baitul Mahabbah is an initiative of the Home Ministry, in collaboration with non-governmental organisations, to provide facilities and equipment for the comfort of children in these shelters.

“Two Baitul Mahabbah have been set up so far. The first in September at the civil servants housing complex near the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution also said the government has allocated RM10 million to establish Baitul Mahabbah next year.

“Currently, there are approximately 12,400 people in detention depots across the country, of which 1,400 are children aged 18 and below. If these regular depots are not comfortable for the children, then we will transfer them and their guardians to Baitul Mahabbah.

“The idea behind the setting up these shelters is due to the urgent need and our awareness to provide a comfortable place for children before they are released from these detention depots,” he said.

Regarding the Baitul Mahabbah at the Papar Immigration Department, Saifuddin Nasution said it can accommodate up to 150 individuals.

“However, this facility currently houses 62 people comprising 40 children and 22 guardians,” he added. — Bernama