JOHOR BARU, Dec 14 — The Sultan Iskandar Building’s (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex here will close several bus zone counters and automatic lanes (e-gate system) for a month starting tomorrow to allow upgrades.

The Immigration Department’s corporate and communications unit said the closure would affect both the exit and entrance to the bus counters, with works expected to be completed by January 15.

It said that the recently introduced Malaysian Digital Arrival Card (MDAC) counter will also be affected during this period.

“The first phase involves upgrading works on the exit bus zone routes, involving manual counters one to four, e-gate lanes one to three and the MDAC counters starting tomorrow.

“The second phase on December 21 involves manual counters (11-18) and e-gate lanes (1-6), while the third phase on December 28 involves only manual counters (3-12)," it said in a statement today.

The department also said that the application for the M-Bike automatic border control system facility has been suspended until further notice.

The e-gate system at BSI here and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) at the Second Link Crossing in Gelang Patah has been in use by foreigners, especially Singaporeans, from January this year.

The system processes daily about 50,000 residents from the republic who travel to and from Johor for social purposes.

The M-Bike system was launched at BSI and KSAB to facilitate over 60,000 Malaysian motorcyclists and their pillion riders who commute to Singapore for work each day.

The M-Bike system uses a radio frequency identification device (RFID) sticker attached to the holder's passport along with biometric verification to operate the gantry system.