PUTRAJAYA, Dec 14 — The global consumer trend known as international localism should be leveraged to boost the domestic market for local products, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said that currently, there is a significant trend of consumer preference at the global level, prioritising the purchase or use of local products and services.

Armizan said such a trend is also occurring in the country, citing the #JomSapot BeliLokal movement as an example.

“Effective strategies need to be devised to capitalise on the global consumer trend to boost the domestic market for local products,” he said in his speech at the launch of the Malaysian Goods Carnival (KBM) here today.

Armizan, who was appointed as the new domestic trade and cost of living minister following a Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, said local entrepreneurs also need to take steps to explore international markets more extensively.

Armizan said the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has organised five mini Malaysian Goods Carnival (KBM) events according to zones and today’s event was the culmination of those programmes at the national level for this year.

“We will strive to organise various series of carnivals and mini carnivals for Malaysian goods to make a more significant contribution to driving the country’s economic agenda.

“KPDN will collaborate with the state governments of Perak, Melaka, and Perlis to organise the Mini Malaysian Goods Carnival in conjunction with the Visit Perak, Melaka, and Perlis 2024 campaigns,” he said.

KPDN Director of the Business Development Division, Ahmad Rizal Khalit, said that in the current year, KPDN has collaborated with 23 strategic partners, including leading industry players, to empower Malaysian goods and expand markets abroad.

A carnival participant, Nur Latifah Kamaruddin, 39, who operates an essential oil business (Borneo Essential Oils), said that the programme provides an opportunity for her to expand her business after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mother of two from Kuching said she fully utilised the programme to promote essential oils produced from natural ingredients such as lemongrass, lime and ginger.

“Through this carnival, I not only get to sell essential oils but also make connections with fellow entrepreneurs, and from there, we will mutually help each other promote our respective products,” she told Bernama.

The Malaysian Goods Carnival, which started yesterday and runs until Sunday, was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today and is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors. — Bernama