PUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo will take over several agencies that were previously under the now-defunct Communications and Digital Ministry, Fahmi Fadzil said.

The communications minister whose old ministry was broken up during the Cabinet reshuffle yesterday disclosed this in a press conference here today.

Fahmi said among agencies leaving his control were the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Sdn Bhd, MYNIC Bhd, and the Department of Personal Data Protection.

“Meanwhile, the status of Digital Nasional Berhad is still under discussion ,” he said, referring to the government’s special purpose vehicle formed to oversee the single-wholesale network rollout of Malaysia’s 5G infrastructure.

Earlier, Fahmi said his ministry would retain the Community Communication Department (J-Kom) along with Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Also staying under Fahmi will be national news agency Bernama, state broadcaster RTM, the National Film Development Corporation (Finas), and MyCreative Ventures.

The government spokesman said, however, that the appointment of a new J-Kom director-general has yet to be made.

“Perhaps give several days for them to finalise on certain matters,” he told the press.

The previous J-Kom D-G, Datuk Mohammad Agus Yusoff, resigned last month after a video call of him seemingly engaged in a sexual conversation with a male colleague was leaked online, which he later alleged to be an internal conspiracy against him.

The matter is currently under police investigation.