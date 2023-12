KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Following is the full list of Cabinet ministers and deputy ministers in the unity government following the Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Minister of Finance II

Advertisement

Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan (new)

Deputy Minister of Finance

Lim Hui Ying (formerly Deputy Education Minister)

Advertisement

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Rural and Regional Development

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development

Datuk Rubiah Wang

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities (a new ministry — split from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC))

Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (also in charge of Sabah, Sarawak Affairs)

Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Public Utilities

Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir

Minister of Transport

Anthony Loke Siew Fook

Deputy Minister of Transport

Datuk Hasbi Habibollah

Minister of Agriculture and Food Securities

Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Securities

Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup (formerly Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation)

Minister of Economy

Rafizi Ramli

Deputy Minister of Economy

Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib

Minister of Local Government Development

Nga Kor Ming

Deputy Minister of Local Government Development

Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu (formerly Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (formerly Minister of Defence)

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs

Datuk Mohamad Alamin

Minister of Works

Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi

Deputy Minister of Works

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (formerly Deputy Minister of Finance)

Minister of Home Affairs

Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs

Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry

Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz

Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry

Liew Chin Tong

Minister of Defence

Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (formerly Minister of Higher Education)

Deputy Minister of Defence

Adly Zahari

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation

Chang Lih Kang

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation

Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal (formerly Deputy Higher Education Minister)

Minister of Women, Family and Community Development

Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development

Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad (new)

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform)

Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform)

M.Kulasegaran (new)

Minister of Natural Resources and Sustainability (a new ministry — split from NRECC)

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Sustainability

Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii

Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives

Datuk Ewon Benedick

Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives

Datuk R. Ramanan (new)

Minister of Higher Education

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir (formerly Minister of Foreign Affairs)

Deputy Minister of Higher Education

Datuk Mustapha @ Mohd Yunus Sakmud (formerly Deputy Minister of Human Resources)

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan

Minister of Communications (a new ministry — split from Ministry of Communications and Digital)

Fahmi Fadzil

Deputy Minister of Communications

Teo Nie Ching

Minister of Education

Fadhlina Sidek

Deputy Minister of Education

Wong Kah Woh (new)

Minister of Unity

Datuk Aaron Ago Anak Dagang

Deputy Minister of Unity

Saraswathy Kandasami (formerly Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives)

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)

Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs)

Zulkifli Hassan (new)

Minister of Youth and Sports

Hannah Yeoh

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports

Adam Adli Abd Halim

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories)

Dr Zaliha Mustafa (formerly Minister of Health)

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living

Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (formerly Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions)

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living

Fuziah Salleh

Minister of Plantation and Commodities

Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (new)

Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities

Datuk Chan Foon Hin (formerly Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Securities)

Minister of Health

Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad (new)

Deputy Minister of Health

Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni

Minister of Digital (a new ministry — split from Ministry of Communications and Digital)

Gobind Singh Deo

Deputy Minister of Digital

Datuk Ugak Anak Kumbong (formerly Deputy Minister of Special Functions and Sabah, Sarawak Affairs)

Minister of Human Resources

Steven Sim Chee Keong (new)

Deputy Minister of Human Resources

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad (formerly Deputy Minister of Works) — Bernama