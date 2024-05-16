KUALA LUMPUR, May 16 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi congratulated Lawrence Wong on the latter’s appointment as Singapore’s new prime minister.

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a Facebook post expressed confidence that Singapore would continue to progress and prosper under Wong’s leadership.

“The strong relationship between Malaysia and Singapore is built on respect and agreement, and we hope to further strengthen cooperation in areas that lead to mutual interests, including economic development, education, and trade.

“As we embark on this new chapter, we are optimistic about the opportunities ahead and committed to working closely with Wong to enhance the prosperity and well-being of our people,” he said.

Wong, 51, was sworn in as Singapore's fourth prime minister at the Istana last night, replacing Lee Hsien Loong, 72, who led the country’s administration for nearly 20 years.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed his utmost appreciation to Lee for his visionary leadership and commitment to fostering strong bilateral relations over the past two decades.

He said that throughout his tenure, Lee had brought remarkable progress in the development of Singapore and its relationship with Malaysia, and he prayed for Lee's continued success in the future.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi also congratulated Wong on behalf of the state government, and expressed hope that close bilateral relations would continue under Singapore's new leadership.

“Congratulations and best wishes to the people of Singapore! May you continue to prosper and thrive.

“The state government would also like to express its heartfelt gratitude to the former prime minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong, for all his services and close cooperation with Johor over the years,” he said in a post on Facebook. ― Bernama