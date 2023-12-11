KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 11 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed regret and disappointment over the United States' (US) use of its veto power to reject the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) draft resolution urging a ceasefire between the Zionist Israeli regime and Palestine.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Major General Datuk Zahari Mohd Ariffin said that the use of the veto by the US had thwarted the UNSC's efforts to find a resolution to the conflict, which has so far claimed the lives of over 17,000 Palestinians, with approximately 70 per cent being children and women, while more than 48,000 others have been injured.

“The action seems to legitimise the brutality of the Zionist Israeli regime against the Palestinian people, with the killing of more civilians and the destruction of property, facilities, and medical facilities in Gaza,” he said in a statement today.

He said His Majesty also expressed support for the government’s stance through statements from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, in protesting and condemning the US action against the resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which was put forward by the United Arab Emirates.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged all Malaysians to continue showing solidarity with the Palestinian people and extend any form of humanitarian aid to alleviate their burden and suffering.

“His Majesty also called on all Malaysians, regardless of race and religion, to join him in prayer according to their respective beliefs, so that the conflict between the Zionist Israeli regime and Palestine can be stopped immediately, and the Palestinian people are protected, and their homeland is freed from the colonisation and oppression of the Zionist Israeli regime,” he said.

Zahari said all mosques and surau in the country were also encouraged to organise solat hajat (prayer of needs) and doa selamat to pray for the wellbeing of the people of Palestine.

The UNSC, consisting of 15 members, failed to pass the draft resolution to urge a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza last Friday after the US used its veto power.

Thirteen members of the Security Council voted in favour of the resolution, while the United Kingdom abstained. — Bernama