KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The suggested mechanism to set new water tariffs for Peninsula Malaysia and Labuan will be brought up at next week’s Cabinet meeting, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said.

He added that the existing water tariffs, including for domestic accounts, are expected to be reviewed when the mechanism is used in the future.

“This is an important thing for us to overcome the non-revenue water problems and boost our water infrastructure,” he said when launching the Sustainability Achieved via Energy Efficiency (SAVE) 4.0 programme at the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry (NRECC) booth at the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme at the grounds of the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

Advertisement

Nik Nazmi had said during a question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat on Nov 9 that all state government had agreed at the National Water Council meeting that the state water tariffs be reviewed and a new mechanism for setting water tariffs would be created to regulate the hike in tariffs by operators.

On SAVE 4.0, Nik Nazmi said the public could obtain rebates of up to RM400 to purchase energy-efficient air conditioners and refrigerators with four or five star labels issued by the Energy Commission starting from today.

He added that RM50 million has been allocated through the Electricity Supplies Industry Trust Account (AAIBE) to implement the programme.

Advertisement

“We have the intention to raise energy efficiency and (achieve) net-zero carbon. So the need for more energy-efficient equipment or gadgets is vital as a form of encouragement to achieve that target,” he said.

According to a statement issued by the NRECC, Malaysians who are domestic electricity account owners registered with utility companies can enjoy the SAVE 4.0 rebate, which is limited to one account for every purchase of air conditioner and refrigerator.

Consumers can apply and obtain the rebate by bringing an updated electricity bill when making a physical purchase at any electrical shop or shopping mall registered with the programme or apply for an e-rebate for online purchases on accredited e-commerce platforms.

The rebates will continue until the RM50 million allocation is used up, and is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Further information on the SAVE 4.0 programme can be obtained at the following website www.saveenergy.gov.my or at the microsite of participating e-commerce platforms. — Bernama