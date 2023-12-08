KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — Perlis, Terengganu and Kedah recorded the highest amount of domestic water use in the country, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) revealed today.

SPAN in a statement said that the domestic consumption in the states of Perlis, Terengganu and Kedah on average was 430.73m3, 372.62m3 and 359.88m3 respectively.

“In 2020, the per capita litre water consumption rate per day (LCD) was 244 and it increased to 251 in 2021.

“In 2022, the LCD value was recorded at a rate of 237 and has shown a decrease,” SPAN said.

Advertisement

Based on a study conducted on these three states, SPAN said four factors were found to have contributed to the high amount of domestic water use.

“Water supply accounts have more than one premises sharing water meters, causing the average household size to exceed the actual number stated by the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

“The study also showed that 46 per cent (60 out of 131 respondents) have shared water supply accounts for more than one premises,” said SPAN.

Advertisement

SPAN also said that another contributing factor to high water usage were leaks, at 62.6 per cent (82 out of 131 respondents) of all premises surveyed.

It also said there were cases of non-domestic use on premises listed under a tariff coded as a domestic water supply account, which contributed to the high domestic water consumption of 32.8 per cent (43 out of 131 respondents).

“The non-domestic use includes use for madrasahs, restaurants, poultry shops, animal husbandry, and the agricultural industry.

“A total of 97.7 per cent (128 out of 131 respondents) do not use water-saving products registered with SPAN under the Water-Efficient Product Labelling Scheme (SPPCA) programme.

“A total of 81.7 per cent of consumers interviewed do not have awareness and knowledge about water efficient products,” said SPAN.

SPAN also advised premises currently sharing meters to apply for their own account and urged water operators to identify non-domestic accounts using domestic ones.

It also asked premises owner to plug leaks and suggested that state authorities offer subsidies for the repairs.

“Consumers were also advised use water-saving products registered under the SPPCA programme,” it said.