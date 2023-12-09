KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — The free cervical cancer screening test (HPA DNA) and mammograms conducted by the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) in conjunction with the Madani Government One Year Anniversary Programme help the public save between RM200 and RM300.

Siti Norzeerah Aiffah Badron, 33, who was diagnosed with ovarian cysts when she was 15, came from Puchong, Selangor to the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here on her motorcycle for the free test.

“At 15, doctors told me I had (ovarian) cysts, and since then I have to undergo cervical cancer screening consistently, which costs RM200 per test, but here it is free,” she told Bernama after undergoing the HPV DNA test at LPPKN mobile clinic.

The hotel clerk said she was satisfied with the services because the medical officer provided complete explanations of the test results to her.

Wong Kae Yin, 42, who also came from Puchong said the clinic under LPPKN’s mobile family centre is convenient, adding that visitors are assisted by three nurses.

“They give good information... I already underwent the Pap smear test, and we will get the results...through phone call and email,” she added.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for LPPKN said so far, 50 visitors, aged between 30 and 65 have undergone the HPV DNA test, adding that LPPKN is targeting more than 100 participants throughout the three-day programme that kicked off yesterday.

Also popular with the crowd is the Ministry of Health’s (MoE) booth, as they are giving free health kits containing a thermometer, finger pulse oximeter and face masks.

MoE Media Literacy Sector Arfah Mahani Amran said to get the health kit, visitors are only required to undergo blood pressure, blood sugar and Body Mass Index (BMI) checks, dental examinations, and health advisory services, adding that 45,000 kits have been prepared for the purpose.

A technician, Mohd Raffiudin Hassan, 38, who attended the programme with his family, said this government’s initiative benefits the people, especially the B40 group.

“MoE also gave us (health) kits, which I find very important because nowadays people are starting to pay more attention to their health, especially with the uncertain situation of Covid-19,” he added. — Bernama