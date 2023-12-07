PENAMPANG, Dec 7 — The unity government will continue to focus on resolving issues affecting the people next year, including poverty, dilapidated schools and civil servants’ salaries, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said it is important to focus on these matters to ensure that people of all backgrounds, religions and races can enjoy a more comfortable life.

He said poverty is among the basic issues that need to be resolved first because hardcore poverty is still a problem.

“Alhamdulillah, as of December, we have almost overcome this problem. There are still many poor people, I mean hardcore poor. We managed to settle this due to consensus and cooperation among ministries, officers at all levels, state governments, districts and mukim,” he said.

Anwar said this when launching the national-level 2023 Hawkers and Petty Traders Day (HPPK) at Buhavan Square here today. — Bernama

