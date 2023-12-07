PENAMPANG, Dec 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants the development of clean and pleasant kiosks, stalls, and restaurants to be prioritised, making them landmarks for every state and city nationwide.

He said all municipal councils must focus on relevant aspects, including water supply and electricity, as well as plumbing, to make this aspiration come true.

He said by prioritising the cleanliness and pleasantness of the premises, people would choose to visit stalls, kiosks and restaurants over five-star hotels.

“Focus on the development of kiosks and stalls, make sure they are clean and pleasant because the majority of our people use them. It is the responsibility of the people to maintain the cleanliness. This is a crucial task for the associations of hawkers and petty traders, not just asking for allocations but having a mission.

“To develop a city, develop stalls and kiosks (that are clean and pleasant) first...for Kota Kinabalu or Penampang to be known, ensure the stalls, kiosks and restaurants are well-managed and beautiful,” he said at the opening ceremony of the national-level Hawkers and Petty Traders Day (HPPK) at Buhavan Square, here, today. — Bernama

