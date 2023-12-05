SEREMBAN, Dec 5 ― The manufacturing and services sectors will continue to be focused to attract investments next year as it is the largest contributor to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Negeri Sembilan, the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) was told.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the sectors also offer many job opportunities to the locals in addition to improving the construction sector during the development phase.

“For the manufacturing sector, the sub-sector focused on is the high-tech industry that offers highly skilled jobs in fields including electrical and electronics (semiconductors), the aerospace industry and components and pharmaceuticals.

Advertisement

“While for the services sector, the type of industry focused on is the development of new hospitals, hotels, infrastructure projects, digital and data centres as well as logistics hubs,” he said.

The Sikamat state assemblyman was replying to a question from Choo Ken Hwa (PH-Lukut) who wanted to know the focus of the investment sector in 2024 and plans to increase investment in the sector.

Aminuddin said in order to achieve sustainable economic growth, initial emphasis will be given to the manufacturing sector to produce more high-quality, diverse and complex products.

Advertisement

Aminuddin, who is also the Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, said in that regard, emphasis will be placed on strengthening sectors with high growth potential as well as industrial sub-sectors based on green and sustainable development.

Therefore, he reiterated his confidence that the state government is able to achieve the investment target of RM7 billion for next year covering the identified sectors.

Aminuddin is also optimistic that the policies and strategies drawn up will strengthen the investment ecosystem and boost the activity, thus driving economic growth and positioning Negeri Sembilan as a major investment destination.

In addition, he said the state government also always encourages foreign investment and international cooperation taking into account foreign direct investment (FDI) through various activities.

It includes intensifying promotional programmes such as participation in overseas investment promotion missions organised by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority or the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry as well as participating in domestic and foreign expos, he said. ― Bernama