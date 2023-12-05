KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The unity government is determined to increase the people’s income in the second year of its administration next year, said unity government spokesman Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at the Apa Khabar Malaysia programme produced by Bernama TV this morning, the minister of communications and digital said it covered all sectors, spurred by the improving and stabilised economic landscape under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The first year, the unity government generally managed to strengthen the political stability, this is a crucial foundation. No change in government.

“With this stable foundation, we could announce various policies such as the Madani Economy, New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP), transition to green energy and, the latest, the White Paper on Progressive Wage Policy, raising salary (of civil servants) insya-Allah next year...,” he said.

Advertisement

He said that continuing to retain the unity government would help improve political stability, increase investor confidence and strengthen the ringgit.

Commenting on the achievements of the Unity government, especially that of the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD), Fahmi said that, among others, the latest was getting five mobile network operators (MNOs) to sign a share subscription agreement (SSA) to hold equities in Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) on December 1.

The KKD, he said, had also introduced various initiatives to ensure that the public gets to enjoy the Internet at a cheaper rate through various Internet packages, such as the 5G Rahmah Package, in addition to enabling the use of Starlink satellite devices to boost Internet access in remote and rural areas.

Advertisement

“This is proven in the Department of Statistics’ monthly reports, which stated that the communications sector showed -3.7 per cent inflation every four to five months of late,” he said.

Fahmi said that under the new policy of “where there’s a way, there’s Internet”, the collaboration among all the telecommunication companies (telcos) would ensure wider Internet access, adding that Melaka has been chosen as “proof of concept” before it is expanded nationwide.

“In addition, (it’s) still in the early stages... technology using satellites as communication towers. Several companies have stated their intentions to work with the telcos and, if we can implement this, it will enable us to have Internet access, literally, anywhere,” he said. — Bernama