IPOH, Dec 3 — The police are tracking down a man, suspected of having stabbed a trader at a restaurant in Taman Cemerlang Rapat here, as shown in a video which went viral on social media.

Ipoh District police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the incident, which occurred at about 6am yesterday, saw the victim being stabbed in the abdomen with a knife by a male patron at the restaurant.

“The 44-year-old victim, who runs a noodle business at the restaurant, is in a stable condition after undergoing surgery at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said a police report had been made and the case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons.

He urged members of the public with information about the incident to come forward to assist the police investigation by contacting the District Control Room (DCC) of the Ipoh District Police Headquarters at telephone number 05-254 2222.

Based on several closed circuit camera (CCTV) video recordings that went viral on social media, the suspect was seen chatting with the victim before the former was seen stabbing the victim in the stomach and fled. — Bernama