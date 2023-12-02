PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 — Committed to the Progressive Wage Policy, the Ministry of Human Resources (KSM) will lead various key functions, including conducting joint negotiations with employers and labour unions, said its minister V. Sivakumar.

In addition to providing guidelines for employers and workers, Sivakumar said that monitoring, assessment, and development coordination would also be carried out.

“For system development, KSM is involved in the registration, selection, and monitoring of companies. Regarding skills enhancement, KSM will undertake training verification, training quality inspection, supervision, auditing, and training coordination.

“KSM will also provide guidance on annual salary increases through the preparation of proposals for such increases,” he said in a statement today.

Economic Minister Rafizi Ramli presented the White Paper on the Proposed Progressive Wage Policy in Parliament on Nov 30 in an effort to ensure that workers receive higher wages in line with increased productivity.

It contains three main mechanisms, namely voluntary implementation, incentive-based approaches and government allocation injections, and the responsibility of workers in enhancing productivity.

According to Sivakumar, the collaboration between KSM and the Ministry of Economy in implementing the Progressive Wage Policy will improve the quality of life for low-income workers by providing better wages, ultimately making a significant contribution to Malaysia’s economic development. — Bernama

