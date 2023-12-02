TELOK PANGLIMA GARANG, Dec 2 — The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), through the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM), is looking into avenues to regulate the collection of humanitarian donations by non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said this was to prevent NGOs from taking advantage of the generosity of the people in the country.

“This way, YaPEIM can also blacklist NGOs found to be misappropriating money donated by the public. The government does not want NGOs to manipulate the people by setting emergency funds to collect funds, but the donations are not channelled to the needy,” he added.

He said this at a press conference after a “Ziarah Madani YaPEIM” programme at the Al-Hidayah Mosque here today.

He also advised the public to check the background of the NGOs concerned before giving their donation.

“I recommend the public to donate to the Musaadah Rahmah Madani Fund of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM)-Yayasan Waqf Malaysia (YWM), as well as the NGOs registered with YaPEIM, Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim), the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) and Yayasan Taqwa,” he said.

Regarding today’s programme, Mohd Na’im said YaPEIM allocated RM277,000, including three new houses through the Inspirasiku MyHAUS, to the recipients.

He said foodbank aid amounting to RM10,000 was also distributed to 100 recipients amounting to RM10,000, YaPEIM’s Caring Inpirasi amounting to RM10,000 to 40 recipients and a cash distribution of RM12,000 to the Kuala Langat Education Office.

“YaPEIM also organised a Self-literacy programme for 100 primary and secondary school students,” he added.

According to him, YaPEIM, through the MyHAUS Inspiration Programme, has allocated more than RM9 million, for the construction and repair of 200 houses nationwide since 2020.

“For 2023 alone, the programme involves 49 projects involving 37 new houses and repair of 12 houses,” he added. — Bernama