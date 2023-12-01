KUALA TERENGGANU, Dec 1 — Voters for the Kemaman parliamentary by-election are reminded to bring their identity card and voting information to facilitate the checking of their names to ensure smoother polling tomorrow.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said voters needed to show the relevant documents to the first polling clerk (KP1) at their respective polling stations.

He said voters can check the information on the polling station, polling stream and voter number on its portal at https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my or contact its hotline at 03-8892 7018/7218/7124.

“In addition, voters can also check the information using the MySPR Semak application.

“Voters are reminded not surrender their identity card to anyone except the election workers,” he said in a statement today.

Ikmalrudin reminded that the use of mobile phones is prohibited at the polling streams and voters will be asked to leave their mobile phone at a designated area.

Voters who wish to enter the polling centres are also prohibited from wearing shirts/hats/face masks or carrying materials that have the name/symbol/picture of political parties or candidates.

“Contesting parties are reminded to end all campaign activities at 11.59pm tonight (Friday). All parties cannot appeal for votes including outside polling stations and also through social media channels,” he said.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,102 EC officials will be on duty at 49 polling stations in Kemaman tomorrow.

He said EC had carried out a review of voting equipment such as ballot boxes, election ink, ballot papers, ballot boxes and the miscellaneous for use in the voting process and that all equipment has been distributed to the heads of polling stations (KTM).

Voting will be held at 49 polling stations involving 244 streams, from 8am to 6pm or according to the gazetted time, with a total of 141,043 people assigned for duty in the polling process.

Ikmalrudin also reminded employers that it is an offence under the Election Offences Act 1954 to prevent workers who are registered voters to go out to exercise their right.

“Voters are advised not to vote at the last minute. Employers are also reminded to give employees a reasonable time to go out to vote,” he said. — Bernama