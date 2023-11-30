KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 30 — Wet weather is expected on the polling day of the Kemaman parliamentary by-election this Saturday.

Based on the website of the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), there will be rain in Kemaman district from morning to evening.

In this regard, Terengganu Meteorological Department director, Rosli Zakaria reminded voters to be careful when driving and ensure safety on Saturday.

“Voters have to be alert of the changing weather condition and environment and should get updates on weather from the MetMalaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638,” he said wen contacted by Bernama today.

The Kemaman by-election was held following the decision of the Terengganu Election Court on Sept 26, which nullified the victory of PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid in the 15th general election (GE15).

The by-election witnessed a one-on-one clash between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate General (Rtd) Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar representing PAS. — Bernama

