KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) figure Badrul Hisham Shaharin @ Chegubard today challenged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to charge him under the Sedition Act 1948 for calling the latter a dajjal or a false prophet in Islamic ethos.

He will not seek legal representation in the matter but promised to give Anwar a “surprise” in court, he told reporters outside police headquarters here at Bukit Aman.

“I challenge Anwar if he is brave enough to charge me under the Sedition Act for calling Anwar a dajjal.

“I promise Anwar I will not get a lawyer. I will fight on my own in court, and I promise Anwar a surprise,” he said.

Advertisement

He also clarified how and why he called Anwar a dajjal, saying that it had been taken out of context as he had meant it in a political, and not religious, sense.

Referring to Islamic beliefs, he said that the dajjal has powers to control the weather, affecting crops and preventing harvests. He said those who ally with the dajjal will gain benefits, such as food.

“In the Malaysian political context today, the prime minister restricts everything and only those who support the prime minister won’t be disturbed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), won’t be disturbed by the police, and you get all sorts of allocations.

Advertisement

“That is the dajjal, in the Malaysian context,” he said.

In Islam, dajjal refers to “The Deceiver” or false messiah who will appear to humankind at the end of days, equivalent to the Antichrist in Christianity.

Chegubard also revealed that he had answered nearly 200 questions from investigators who were acting on at least 13 reports that PKR Youth (AMK) members lodged against him over his remark.

Besides that, he claimed to have given information to the police regarding the alleged activities of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Malaysia.

He claimed that the IMF has sabotaged many countries, especially Islamic ones, while the CIA risks threatening Malaysia’s sovereignty.