KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) figure Badrul Hisham Shaharin @ Chegubard gave his statement today to the police investigating him for calling Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim dajjal or a false prophet in Islamic ethos.

He was questioned by investigators at the federal police headquarters in Bukit Aman here, who were acting on at least 13 reports that PKR Youth (AMK) members lodged against him over his remark.

“That night, I was contacted by the same police officer who informed me that my statement will also be recorded in connection to a dozen police reports made by AMK.

“AMK instructed all AMK members throughout Malaysia to make police reports over the contents of my speech that called Anwar ‘dajjal’,” he said.

In Islam, dajjal refers to “The Deceiver” or false messiah who would appear to humankind at the end of days, equivalent to the Antichrist in Christianity.

Today, Chegubard also claimed he gave information to the police regarding activities of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Malaysia.

He claimed that the IMF has sabotaged many countries, especially Islamic ones, while the CIA risks threatening Malaysia’s sovereignty.

“We know that IMF is a United Nations protected body birthed by agencies that are pro-Zionist and suchlike.

“It’s not a secret that IMF is involved in works sabotaging the economies of developing countries especially Islamic countries,” he said.

He then accused the Anwar government of inviting the two agencies to work in Malaysia.

Chegubard is a former member of PKR who turned hostile to the party before eventually joining Bersatu.