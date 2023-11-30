BELURAN, Nov 30 — The police today denied that the arrest of a man at the Sapi Nangoh road checkpoint (RCP) near here was related to a kidnapping case.

District police chief Supt Kasim Muda said a video recording of the incident that went viral showed a vehicle trying to evade a police inspection.

“The male suspect who was driving the car fled towards Kota Kinabalu but was later arrested on the same day at the scene after he turned back to surrender.

“He was arrested at about 5pm and a Perodua Aruz SUV was seized. The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions,” he said in a statement. — Bernama

