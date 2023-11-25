Advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) regarded the statement by former police commando Sirul Azhar Umar in an interview with an international media regarding his conviction in the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2009 as unfounded and could create more speculation.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Sirul Azhar had been given the opportunity to defend himself in line with Malaysian laws and constitution.

“However, his (Sirul Azhar) claims were never submitted to any court that heard his case, from the High Court to the Federal Court.

“If he is convinced and feels the need for justice, that there is new evidence, Sirul Azhar or through his lawyer, can make a police report so that the authorities can take the necessary action,” he told Bernama today.

Razarudin said this when asked to comment on Sirul Azhar's interview by an international media that was broadcast on television recently.

According to Razarudin, Sirul Azhar has not, until now, made any application to review the death sentence imposed on him in line with the Revision of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Act 2023 (Act 847) which gives 90 days from Sept 12 this year for a death penalty offender to apply. ― Bernama

