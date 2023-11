KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Kelantan and Terengganu, from Friday (December 1) to Sunday (December 3).

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said that areas involved in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh.

Meanwhile, in Terengganu, the affected areas are Besut, Setiu and Kuala Nerus. — Bernama

