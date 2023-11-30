KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 30 ― Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar today thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for giving priority to solving housing issues of the second and third generation of Felda settlers.

The state government, he said, is always prepared to cooperate with the federal government to facilitate the implementation of projects for the good and well-being of the people.

“I would like to take the opportunity at today’s State Assembly sitting to thank the Honourable Prime Minister for his announcement in Chukai yesterday to give priority to solving the housing issues of the second and third generation of Felda settlers.

Advertisement

“Thank you for listening to the voice of the Felda people in Terengganu,” he said when winding up the debate on the 2024 State Budget at the State Assembly sitting here today.

Yesterday, the prime minister, in his speech at a programme a function with the Felda and Ketengah communities at Felda Seberang Tayor, in Chukai, last night, said that the unity government will give priority to resolving the housing woes of the second and third generation Felda settlers.

According to Anwar, a number of proposals had been received in view of the housing woes of Felda settlers and that all the proposals would be studied before taking any action. ― Bernama

Advertisement