KUCHING, Nov 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said today that allocations for opposition members of parliament can’t be determined as yet as Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has yet to meet him for discussions on the matter.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is still hopeful that Hamzah will engage in discussions regarding the allocations before any decisions can be made.

“We are discussing how we can collaborate in administering and managing the country, government and Parliament to ensure that our focus is on effectively governing this administration,” he told newsmen after attending a luncheon and awards presentation at the Global Muslim Business Forum (GMBF) 2023 here today.

Advertisement

Fadillah said so far, only Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has met with him, but as an independent and not representing the opposition.

“Other (opposition) MPs have yet to meet me. Let us discuss first how we can cooperate,” he said.

Anwar was reported to have said that he has never objected or set strict conditions on the provision of allocations to opposition members.

Advertisement

The prime minister went on to say that the Opposition merely needed to negotiate the matter with Fadillah, especially in matters concerning development allocation, as practised in the democratic system. — Bernama