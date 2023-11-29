KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Names of MPs who have yet to get their health checks done will be published on the Parliament website, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said today.

He said so far, 213 MPs and six senators have completed their health checks while eight more have not done so.

“For those who have done their health checks, congratulations to all of you. As for those who have not done so please contact the Parliament clinic immediately.

“The names of the MPs who have not done their health checks will be published on December 1,” Johari told the Parliament today before the Question and Answer Time.

In September, Johari announced that all MPs must undergo a mandatory health examination as a precautionary measure.

He told lawmakers he had witnessed 11 MPs collapsing while in the House over the past 15 years.

He added that it was important for Parliament to keep a copy of MPs' medical records in the event of any untoward incident occurring in the Parliament building.

