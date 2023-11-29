KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — An investigation paper (IP) on a 2021 gang robbery involving Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers against an influential businessman from China is still being studied by the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), according to Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

In a written parliamentary reply, the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) said the IP involving the arrests of three MACC officers has been referred to the AGC for further action.

“For the honourable member’s information, investigations in relation to police report DANG WANGI/028219/21 have been conducted under Section 395 of the Penal Code.

“At this moment, the IP has been referred to the AGC and it is being studied,” she said in the reply to Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng.

According to the background of the case, the businessman was allegedly approached at his Kuala Lumpur residence by three MACC officers who then unlawfully seized hundreds of thousands of ringgit in cash.

It was previously reported that two individuals, including an officer of an enforcement agency, were arrested by the police after they were suspected of being involved in a gang robbery at a house along Jalan Ampang, Kuala Lumpur, which involved a loss of almost RM1 million.