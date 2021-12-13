MACC officer among two suspects remanded over RM700,000 robbery in KL

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the duo, aged around 30, were arrested on Saturday and yesterday by a team from the Dang Wangi Criminal Investigation Department. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Two individuals, including a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer, have been remanded for three and four days respectively to assist investigations into a robbery case involving losses of RM700,000.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the duo, aged around 30, were arrested on Saturday and yesterday by a team from the Dang Wangi Criminal Investigation Department.

He said that so far 12 individuals had been called up by police to assist in the investigation into the case.

“Further investigations are still ongoing under Section 395 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in a statement yesterday had confirmed that an officer from the commission had been detained by the police to assist in investigations into a gang robbery case here on Friday.

On Saturday, a news portal reported that two individuals, including an officer of an enforcement agency, were arrested by the police after they were suspected of being involved in a gang robbery at a house in Jalan Ampang, which allegedly involved a loss of almost RM1 million. — Bernama