KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Perikatan Nasional's (PN) Bukit Gantang MP Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal today urged Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's predecessors to join forces with the prime minister.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia lawmaker, who had declared his support for Anwar, said a collaboration by the trio can build a “Madani society” to tackle issues like the economy and rising cost of living.

“The question is, in this politically unstable country, how does the government manage the economy, the price of goods continues to rise, and the cost of living is getting higher?

“Therefore, for the sake of my beloved country, I ask Tambun, Pagoh and Bera, to 'buang yang keruh, ambil yang jernih',” he said, using the Malay idiom that means similar to “letting the water under the bridge”.

Tambun, Pagoh and Bera referred to Anwar, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob respectively.

“To the Opposition MPs, let us negotiate best with the government as understood when Bera was prime minister,” he said.

In September 2021, the Perikatan Nasional government led by Ismail Sabri, and the then-Opposition Pakatan Harapan led by Anwar, signed a memorandum of understanding to ink their bipartisan cooperation for the sake of political stability.

The agreement had included a Covid-19 plan, administrative transformation, parliamentary reform, judiciary independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the establishment of a steering committee.