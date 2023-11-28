KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 ― The number of flood victims housed at relief centres in Terengganu and Kelantan showed a declining trend, while the situation in Selangor remained unchanged as of 8 am today.

In Terengganu, the flood situation is improving as only 40 people from 10 families are still taking shelter at three relief centres.

Some 25 victims from six families are placed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Atas Tol in Kuala Nerus, while in Dungun, six people from two families are still at the SK Tok Kah relief centre. Nine victims from two families remained at SK Kampung Rhu Sepuluh in Setiu.

In Kelantan, the number of flood evacuees in Pasir Mas and Bachok has decreased to 463 people from 142 families as of 7.27am.

According to the Social Welfare Department Info Bencana portal, a total of 246 people from 84 families are sheltering at SK Tok Deh, while 65 victims from 19 families are at the relief centre in Kedai Tanjong in Pasir Mas.

In Bachok, 67 victims from 16 families are still housed at SMK Beris Panchor, while 85 people from 23 families are at SK Jelawat.

Meanwhile, the same portal reported that the number of flood victims in Selangor remained at 34 people from 14 families who were taking shelter at SK Sultan Abdul Aziz in Kuala Selangor. ― Bernama